Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.