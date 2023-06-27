Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.33. Approximately 136,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 547,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

