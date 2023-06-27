Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

