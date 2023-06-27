Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
