New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Down 2.6%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 15,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 5,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Macquarie lowered New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

