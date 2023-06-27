MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Shares Down 3.2%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. 110,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 76,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

