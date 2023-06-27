McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $188.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

