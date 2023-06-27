McLean Asset Management Corp Has $3.71 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

MSFT opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.