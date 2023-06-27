Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.