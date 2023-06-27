Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shot up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 7,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 68,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Stock Up 17.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

