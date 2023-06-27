Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, oil tanker, container ship, and liquefied gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore/marine energy resource development business.
