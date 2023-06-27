IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 4,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 17,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $399.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

