Independent Investors Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 92,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.