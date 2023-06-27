Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Down 1.6%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$54.99 and last traded at C$54.99. 9,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.89.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.