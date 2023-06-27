Head-To-Head Analysis: Close Brothers Group (CBGPY) vs. Its Competitors

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) is one of 1,189 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Close Brothers Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Close Brothers Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Close Brothers Group N/A N/A 10.76 Close Brothers Group Competitors $442.98 million $4.97 million 33.98

Close Brothers Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Close Brothers Group. Close Brothers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Close Brothers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Close Brothers Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 908.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Close Brothers Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A Close Brothers Group Competitors 376.81% 7.30% 4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Close Brothers Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Close Brothers Group 3 0 3 0 2.00 Close Brothers Group Competitors 1084 4720 5897 86 2.42

Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus target price of $1,110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,057.99%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.56%. Given Close Brothers Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Close Brothers Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Close Brothers Group peers beat Close Brothers Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries. The Commercial Finance segment segment lends principally to small and medium-sized enterprises, both through its direct sales force and via brokers. The Property Finance segment specializes in short-term residential development finance, refurbishment, and bridging loans in London, the South East, and selected regional locations. The Securities segment consists of Winterflood, a market-maker for retail stock brokers and institutions. The Asset Management segment provides financial advice and investment management services to private clients. The company was founded by William Brooks Close in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

