Head to Head Analysis: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08% AZZ -3.70% 12.92% 4.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nano Magic and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

AZZ has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Risk and Volatility

Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, suggesting that its share price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $2.58 million 3.48 -$2.10 million N/A N/A AZZ $1.32 billion 0.77 -$52.97 million ($2.02) -20.13

Nano Magic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AZZ.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields. It also provides anti-fogging towelettes to the military and first responders for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays;mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; and clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints. In addition, the company offers protective and water repelling coatings for interior and exterior glass, and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces. It markets and sells its products directly to customers and retailers; and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Nano Magic Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Nano Magic Inc. in December 2022. Nano Magic Inc. is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

