Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Trading Up 5.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

