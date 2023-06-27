Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 0.4%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700.16 ($8.90) and last traded at GBX 686 ($8.72). 1,386,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 764,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683 ($8.68).

Frasers Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

