Foresight Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

