Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Up 1%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.69. Approximately 125,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 204,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.52.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.54. The firm has a market cap of C$983.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.98.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of C$104.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

About Dye & Durham

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -5.15%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

