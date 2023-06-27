Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. 277,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 435,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $386,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 28.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

