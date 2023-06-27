Critical Survey: Gear Energy (GENGF) & Its Competitors

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) is one of 338 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gear Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gear Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gear Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gear Energy Competitors 600 3889 7212 300 2.60

Gear Energy presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 127.98%. Given Gear Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gear Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gear Energy N/A N/A N/A Gear Energy Competitors 593.49% 11.82% 7.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gear Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gear Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gear Energy N/A N/A 2.75 Gear Energy Competitors $870.11 million $225.26 million 140.54

Gear Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gear Energy. Gear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Gear Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gear Energy competitors beat Gear Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan. Gear Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

