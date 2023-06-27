Contrasting ZTE (ZTCOF) and Its Competitors

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ZTE to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A ZTE Competitors -17.34% -41.33% -6.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTE and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A 5.02 ZTE Competitors $162.01 million -$8.65 million 117.96

Analyst Ratings

ZTE’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZTE. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZTE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZTE Competitors 75 553 1147 7 2.61

As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 147.06%. Given ZTE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTE rivals beat ZTE on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

