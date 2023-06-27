Contrasting Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF) & Its Peers

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) is one of 142 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 49.92 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $4.61 billion $339.15 million 664.31

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.8% of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -17.78% 1.63% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 934 3336 4356 46 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft rivals beat Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments. It offers printing machines, including digital, offset, narrow web, screen, and inline-flexo printing, as well as remarketed equipment; and finishing equipment comprising cutting, die-cutting and embossing, folding, inspection, folding carton gluing, hot foil stamping, and shingled folding. The company also provides technical services, such as installation and relocation, maintenance and cleaning, remote support, repair, and overhauling services, as well as service parts; and performance services consisting of performance evaluation, color management, training, upgrades and retrofits, monitoring, output optimization, print shop optimization, and investment planning. In addition, it offers financial services; and consumables, such as plates, films, chemicals, proofing, glues, digital and analog engraving, blankets, inks, dampening rollers, coatings, varnishes, blankets, rollers, pressroom chemicals, cutting knives, banderoles, ink duct foils, wash-up cloths and spray powders, dispersion glues, binding glues, stitching wires and sealing threads, and folding carton gluing supplies. Further, the company provides software solutions. The company was formerly known as Schnellpressenfabrik AG Heidelberg and changed its name to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in 1967. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1850 and is based in Heidelberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.