Comparing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gopher Protocol and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Bowman Consulting Group 1.23% 4.25% 2.21%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Bowman Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $261.71 million 1.74 $5.01 million $0.29 110.52

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Gopher Protocol on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

