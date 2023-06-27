Comparing 30DC (TDCH) and Its Rivals

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Rating) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 30DC to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 30DC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A 30DC Competitors 376 1400 2393 69 2.51

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 71.50%. Given 30DC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 30DC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A 30DC Competitors -13.17% -12.53% -1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 30DC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 30DC and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A -18.85 30DC Competitors $1.11 billion $39.16 million -163.46

30DC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 30DC. 30DC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 30DC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

