Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

