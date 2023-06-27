Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.