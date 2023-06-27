Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 423,244 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.03% of Five9 worth $53,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Five9 by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 202,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,587 shares of company stock worth $16,109,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

