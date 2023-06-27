Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 60,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 340,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akerna to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 475.50% and a negative net margin of 351.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Akerna in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

