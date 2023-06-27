Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates 6 international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

