AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) & Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital -34.56% 8.45% 0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.35 -$89.08 million ($9.41) -0.97

This table compares AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.47%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

