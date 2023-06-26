Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349,268 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

