One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

