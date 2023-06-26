Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $14.96 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

