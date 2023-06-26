JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,162,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,035,000 after buying an additional 1,311,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

