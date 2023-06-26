JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

