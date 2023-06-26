Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 35,020 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

