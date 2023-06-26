First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $885,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

