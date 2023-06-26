Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

