Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.