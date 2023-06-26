Beacon Financial Group Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $477.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

