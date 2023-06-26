Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 189.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.0% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 13,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

