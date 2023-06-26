Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $20.95 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,162,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

