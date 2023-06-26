AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

