AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

