WJ Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.83. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.