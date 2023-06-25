Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

