Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.