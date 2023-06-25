Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,664 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $235,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.