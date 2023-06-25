Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,978,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,728,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,744,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.